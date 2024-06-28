FOR SALE: Homes built by high school students are hitting the market

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Two houses built by high school students to address affordable housing are now open house ready.



Video shows new homes that are hitting the market on Green Bay's east side built by high school students.



Bridges, Neighborworks Green Bay team up to give students the opportunity to address affordable housing need.



Open House tours were offered Wednesday.

In March, we highlighted the Bridges program, partnering with Neighborworks Green Bay, to construct two future homes on Green Bay's east side.

Those homes are now set to hit the market with open house tours that started Wednesday.

Both homes include three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The Bridges program is through Green Bay Area Public Schools and has been running since 2016.

Plus, it's something any student can be part of with students spending the entire school year working on homes like these

With Neighborworks Green Bay involved, the partnership hopes to provide homes that address affordable housing need.

Prior to the two new homes, students in the program built 10 homes and completed three renovations.