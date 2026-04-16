NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Local authorities say postal service and garbage collection will be paused for some New London residents during historic flooding.



Waupaca County Emergency Management says the Embarrass River has reached record-high levels, and the river won't crest until Saturday.

New London Police Chief says several roads around the city are closed.

Residents of low-lying areas in New London are strongly encouraged to evacuate.

From his home on the banks of the river in New London, Randy DiVito has been watching the water levels rise quickly.

“It’s crazy to say the least," he says. "I'm out here everyday because I fish so I see the water fluctuation, what it does to the fishing, the clarity of the water is obviously disgusting right now. So yeah, you see it day to day and it just keeps evolving."

New London Police Chief Josh Wilson says several roads remain closed in the city.

“And that's a fluid situation," he says. "We find we’re moving back those close roads further back than we anticipated. We ask citizens: don't drive around or move any of the barricades."

Watch the broadcast story here:

Floods disrupt postal service, natural gas and roads in New London

With expected severe weather this weekend, Zac Van Asten with Waupaca Emergency Management says the flooding could get even worse.

“This is an active situation, it’s changing, it’s ongoing," he says.

We Energies says they’re turning off natural gas lines, which will impact at least 1800 people.

“We are taking this step to be able to keep homes and business safe," Matt Cullen with We Energies says. "Severe flooding can affect natural gas appliances, and cause gas to flow uncontrolled, creating a hazardous situation.”

Van Asten encourages all people in low lying areas of New London to evacuate.

"Right now the best thing you can do is evacuate," he says. "I know it’s hard to leave your home and hard to evacuate, but that is a large task for our first responders who have to come if there is an emergency situation.”

Van Asten says the Embarrass River is already at record-high levels, and the river isn't expected to crest until Saturday.

“I lived my whole life here, it’s the first time seeing it this high," Michael Head, a local resident, says.

Head and dozens of other community members worked around Downtown New London, placing sand bags around the edges of businesses.

“Right now it’s a dangerous situation," Head says. "I love this community, so just trying to save it the best we can ... before it gets too late.”

There is an emergency shelter at the Washington Center in New London. Animals are not allowed in the shelter, according to Chief Wilson.

The latest emergency information and updates can be found on the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.