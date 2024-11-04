'Flashed and punched,' Police investigate alleged assaults in Lambeau ladies' room

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Police are investigating an incident in a women's restroom at Lambeau Field. One woman says she was punched in the face by a man during Sunday's Packers game.



See inside the bathroom where one woman says she was punched in the face by an upset man at Lambeau Field.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the man was booked into jail on Sunday and bonded out the same day.

As of the publication of this article Monday evening, no charges have been filed against the unidentified man.

Police say they're investigating claims a man hit multiple women in a women's restroom at Lambeau Field during a Green Bay Packers home game on Sunday. NBC 26 spoke with one woman who said this man punched her.

Michigan native Katherine McCray says she was visiting Green Bay for the Packers game on Sunday, and while in the restroom she heard a commotion.

Outside the stalls, she says, a group of women were confronting a man.

She says she was told this man had been urinating in one of the sinks. She joined the other women in asking him to leave.

"He saw me and for whatever reason kind of grabbed me specifically and punched me right here in the face," McCray said, pointing to her temple.

According to McCray, the man told her he was upset after seeing a woman in the men's room.

"I can't quote him verbatim," she said. "I don't remember exactly what he said but something along the lines of 'If you could do it, why can't I?'"

She says he hit two other women, and in a video taken by a witness, he can be seen putting McCray against the wall.

She says she wants him to be held accountable.

"We were just kind of disgusted with the fact that ... He clearly was coherent enough to know what he was doing and even explain why he was doing it, right? Like, it seems like this guy has, on some level, some kind of a problem with women," McCray said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was escorted out of the bathroom. McCray says by the time she walked out of the restroom he was in handcuffs and a police officer took her statement.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says he was booked into the Jail on Sunday, posted bond, and released.

"The safety and experience of fans at Lambeau Field is of utmost importance to the Green Bay Packers and we take seriously any violations of the stadium’s Fan Code of Conduct," a spokesperson for the Green Bay Packers wrote in an email to our newsroom. "We do not tolerate verbal or physical harassment or behavior that is unruly, disruptive, or illegal. We appreciate the response of law enforcement to reports of irresponsible conduct."