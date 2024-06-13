First Lady Jill Biden encourages senior citizen vote during Green Bay stop

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Green Bay Thursday as part of an effort to get more senior citizens to the polls.



Video shows First Lady Jill Biden speaking to seniors at the Brown County Library

The stop was part of the Seniors for Biden-Harris Coalition, encouraging senior citizens to vote.

Dr. Biden highlighted initiatives to keep prescription drug costs low and the importance of medicare benefits.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"Nothing and no one will stand in our way," Dr. Biden said.

That was the message Dr. Jill Biden had for senior citizens at the Brown County Library and she encouraged them to vote.

Green Bay is one of many stops this week for the "Seniors for Biden-Harris" coalition.

The Biden-Harris Administration says the coalition emphasizes what's at stake for American seniors, especially those in battleground states.

She says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris aim to keep prescription drug costs low and strengthen social security and medicare benefits.

"We will continue that progress, making sure that all Americans can afford their medication, ensuring everyone can age with dignity, building a better future for our children and our grandchildren," Dr. Jill Biden said.

Shortly after Dr. Biden's speech, she made her way back to airport for her next stop in Duluth, Minnesota.