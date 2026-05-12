Finalists named for Green Bay Metro Fire Chief position

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After interviewing semi-finalists Monday afternoon, Green Bay's Police and Fire Commission have named the two finalists for the open fire chief position.

Interim co-chiefs Ray Fuiten and Eric Jeltema were named the two finalists for the job, the city announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Both Jeltema and Fuiten are 21-year-old veterans with the department, and both are currently serving as interim co-chiefs after former fire chief Matthew Knott decided to step down earlier this year.

“After a thorough review of nearly 30 candidates from across the nation, the two most qualified to be our next Chief are already serving us," Commission President Rod Goldhahn said in a statement. "This speaks volumes for the quality of the men and women of our department and their ability to grow strong, respected leaders. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is known for excellence in providing the citizens of Green Bay, Allouez, and Bellevue with Fire and EMS services. These two individuals have been instrumental in setting that standard over their years with Green Bay Metro and we are excited to choose one of them to continue that tradition as our next Chief."

The city says the final selection for the next chief will be made in June, after in-person interviews are conducted.