'Fear of the unknown,' community braces for possible ICE enforcements

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Concerns over tough new immigration enforcement have led to rumors and reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents being spotted in our area.

Green Bay Area Public School District, Brown County Sheriff's Office release statements regarding concern of migrant detainment.



Recent immigration-related executive orders have to led to a variety of rumors of possible ICE agents in the region.



LPA President Maria Lara sat down with me to explain the concern among immigrants in Green Bay.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As border patrol and a large scale illegal immigration crackdowns emerge nationwide, so has the pressure of uncertainty for many immigrant families across northeast Wisconsin.

"Fear of the unknown is certainly that as humans, some of us can't help but respond to," Maria M. Lara, president of Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin, said.

Greater enforcement on border security and mass deportations have been key elements in President Donald Trump's first actions in office this week, which include overturning policies that banned authorities from making migrant arrests at sensitive places such as schools and churches.

"People from various parts of the world, different countries, people from various ages, have a lot of questions and unfortunately it's difficult to decipher what the intents are and how things will be carried out," Lara said.

The Green Bay Area Public School District released a statement Thursday afternoon addressing the potential ICE investigations in schools:

In response to community concerns about potential immigration enforcement and deportations, the Green Bay Area Public School District has been communicating with community partners and staff about Board policy and protocols.



Our first priority is to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. Consistent with our established protocol, any visitors to our schools will be directed to the office. Visitors from government agencies or law enforcement will first meet with the principal to determine their purpose at the school. If a government agency or law enforcement requests access to a student, this will be conducted in accordance with Board Policy 445: Student Interviews with Non-School Personnel and state and federal law. The policy states that parents/guardians will be notified.



GBAPS complies with federal laws, which restrict District staff from asking families and students about their immigration/citizenship status; and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), which limits GBAPS staff members from sharing student information.



Finally, we are committed to maintaining safe and welcoming schools, where our students and staff are engaged in learning. GBAPS’s mission is to educate ALL students to be college, career and community ready, inspired to succeed in our diverse world, and this remains our focus along with the well-being of each and every student and staff member. Green Bay Area Public School District

On Wednesday, the House passed the Laken Riley Act, which permits the detainment of undocumented migrants convicted of theft or any violent crime.

That same day, the Brown County sheriff's office released a statement addressing rumors of ICE agents spotted in the county:

We have received several media requests for interviews with reference to the new Federal Government Immigration enforcement actions. We are not aware of any Federal Immigration enforcement actions in our area. Federal agents are not required to notify local law enforcement of their actions. The Federal changes do not impact law enforcement at the local level.



The Brown County Sheriff’s Office priority is the safety of our communities. We are committed to remaining good partners with all the Federal Law Enforcement agencies, and it is important to remember that Immigration is written in Federal law and is enforced by Federal agencies. Brown County Sheriff's Office

Lara said those interested can find additional information on immigrant rights through organizations such as Voces De La Fronteraor any other local immigrant resources group.