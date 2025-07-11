FCC seeking information on how Cellcom outage affected customers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC 26) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is looking for public comment on how the Cellcom outage affected customers, the agency announced on Friday.

The outage, caused by a "cyber incident", began on May 14 and lasted for several days.

The FCC announced the opening of a docket inviting the public to provide relevant information concerning the causes, effects and implications of the outage.

The FCC seeks comments from individual and enterprise Cellcom customers, public safety agencies, first responders, state and local governments, and more.

Commenters can send a description of their experience to CellcomOutage2025@fcc.gov. For more information and additional ways to file comments, please click here.