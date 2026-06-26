Farmers’ Market on Broadway storm response under review by organizers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Farmers' Market on Broadway organizers say they are conducting a comprehensive review of their emergency response procedures after a severe storm disrupted Wednesday's event.

In a Facebook post, event officials said vendors are the heart of the market and that organizers are “deeply saddened” by the challenges vendors faced Wednesday evening. The market went ahead as planned but was cut short by damaging winds and hail.

Read the market's full statement below:

"On Wednesday, June 24, severe weather developed and created an emergency situation at the Farmers’ Market on Broadway that deeply impacted our market community.

Our vendors are the heart of this market, and we are deeply saddened by the challenges so many faced.

We are conducting a comprehensive review of our emergency response procedures with our Board of Directors and community partners, with a focus on weather monitoring, communication, evacuation procedures, and overall response.

The strength of the Farmers’ Market on Broadway comes from this community, and we remain committed to learning, improving, and moving forward together."

The Farmers’ Market on Broadway runs Wednesday evenings from late May through September in Green Bay’s Broadway District, featuring more than 100 vendors.