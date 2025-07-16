Farmers' Market on Broadway canceled with flash flooding possible

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Farmers' Market on Broadway is canceled for Wednesday, July 16, as severe weather is expected to hit the area.

“Safety is one of the top priorities at any of our events in the Broadway District," On Broadway, Inc. Farmers' Market and Special Events Manager Molly Gray Ivanovska said. "Given the weather pattern and severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of Farmers' Market attendees, vendors and entertainers.”

According to NBC 26 meteorologist Lauren Larsen, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Northeast Wisconsin under a slight risk for severe weather. We can expect some big storms with some hail. Some storms could be strong or severe and all types of severe weather will be possible.

On top of that, we are really keeping an eye on the rain. Many neighborhoods are under a flood watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening. 1-3 inches of rain is possible and likely with this system.

The Farmers' Market on Broadway runs this year until September 24, every Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. (7 p.m. after Labor Day). The market features more than 120 local vendors in the Broadway District in Green Bay.