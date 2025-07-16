Forecast: Wednesday afternoon flood watch

More clouds and rain chances are expected Wednesday as our temperatures fall back to normal in the low 80s. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Northeast Wisconsin in a Slight risk for severe weather. We can expect some big storms with some hail. Some storms could be strong/severe & all types of severe weather will be possible. On top of that, we are really keeping an eye on the rain. Many neighborhoods are under a flood watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening. 1-3 inches of rain is possible and likely with this system.

The rain chances continue into Thursday morning. A cold front sweeping through overnight will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s to finish the work week. This will be the coldest it has been this month.

Highs are back in the 80s this weekend. Overall, you can expect nice weather.

Turn around, don't drown!

