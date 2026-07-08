Farmers’ Market on Broadway canceled July 8

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Farmers’ Market on Broadway has been canceled for today, July 8, due to severe weather in the forecast, according to organizers.

Market organizers noted weather-related absences during the 2026 season will not count against the attendance policy, and vendors who decide not to participate because of heat or severe weather will not be penalized.

The market was also canceled last week because of severe weather concerns.

"We recognize that market days are an important source of income for many vendors and that these decisions can have a real impact on small businesses," market officials said. "We hope that next week will bring more favorable weather."