Farmers' Market on Broadway canceled due to expected severe weather

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Farmers' Market on Broadway is canceled June 10 because of expected severe weather Wednesday, according to event organizers.

Organizers said the decision came after evaluation and consultation with meteorologists.

“Safety is one of the top priorities at any of our events in the Broadway District," said Mary Rhode, vice president of marketing and communications for On Broadway Inc. "Given the weather pattern and severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of Farmers' Market attendees, vendors and entertainers.”

Threat for severe weather lingers today and tomorrow as well.