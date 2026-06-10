Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Farmers' Market on Broadway canceled due to expected severe weather

Farmers' Market on Broadway kicks off for the season
Valerie Juarez
Farmers' Market on Broadway kicks off for the season
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Farmers' Market on Broadway is canceled June 10 because of expected severe weather Wednesday, according to event organizers.

Organizers said the decision came after evaluation and consultation with meteorologists.

“Safety is one of the top priorities at any of our events in the Broadway District," said Mary Rhode, vice president of marketing and communications for On Broadway Inc. "Given the weather pattern and severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of Farmers' Market attendees, vendors and entertainers.”

Threat for severe weather lingers today and tomorrow as well.

Jessica and Claire WebBios 600x400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters