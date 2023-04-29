Fans react to Packers first-round pick in the NFL draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In the highly anticipated first round of the NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers picked Iowa redshirt sophomoreedge rusher Lukas Van Ness with the No. 13 overall pick. What may seem slightly ironic, is that Van Ness is from a Chicago suburb and has previously proclaimed to be a Bears fan.

To get reaction from both Bears and Packers fans, we went to R & D's House Divided, Green Bay's only Bears/Packers themed sports bar, to catch up with fans.

“I think it's a good pick. It seems like he has a good career in football and I hope he has a good career for us," said Packers fan Jason Treptow. "We do need defensive players so I think it was good.”

8-year-old Liam Amezquita, a lifelong Packers fan who is in the second grade and plays defense on his own football team, said he was also happy with how the first round went for the Pack.

"Defense wins championships,” Amezquita remarked.

Despite being from Green Bay, Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House Divided, roots for the Bears. He says he was happy the Bears snagged an offensive tackle in the first round.

Although Van Ness hails from Bears country, Ridgly says he feels Van Ness will fit in nicely with the team.

“You can’t really do much about that, you know you get drafted, you gotta go to the team you’re going to. I’d rather have him," Ridgley said.

Several fans we spoke with said they wanted to see the Packers pick up another wide receiver, which later happened in the second round when the team drafted wide receiver Jayden Reed, a senior out of Michigan State.

“The Packers need wide receivers for sure," Ridgley said. "I think the defense is pretty solid, offensive line is solid, but I think they need more play makers on the wide receiver front.”