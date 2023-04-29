NFL Draft Round 2: the Packers select Michigan State WR Jayden Reed at pick 50

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers came into day two of the NFL draft with three picks (No. 42, 45 & 78).

The Packers give Jordan Love a weapon with their first selection on day 2.

After taking EDGE rusher Lukas Van Ness out of Iowa in the first round pick No. 13, to bolster the pass, on Friday night the Packers took Oregon State junior tight end Luke Musgrave with pick No. 42.

Musgrave only played in two games due to a knee injury in his last season with the Beavers, where he had 11 receptions 169 yards and one touchdown.

In his career, he finished with 47 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's what The Athletic draft expert Dane Brugler says about Musgrave:

"Overall, Musgrave must continue to build up his football resume and overall consistency, but he is a high-level athlete with the route running and blocking talent to be a productive starting combo tight end in the NFL. He should be the first-ever Oregon State tight end drafted in the top 100 picks."

The Packers traded pick No. 45 to the Lions who selected Brian Branch, a defensive back out of Alabama. In return, the Green & Gold picked up picks 48 & 159.

The Packers then traded pick 48 to Tampa Bay for picks 50 and 179.

With the 50th pick in the draft the Packers added another weapon for Jordan Love, wide receiver Jayden Reed, a senior out of Michigan State

Just like the rest of Spartans last year, in his senior season with Michigan State Reed had a down year finishing 55 receptions for 636 yards and 5 touchdowns.

In his junior year, 59 receptions for 1,026 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Here's Brugler on Reed:

"Overall, Reed will have a tougher time overcoming his slight size vs. NFL defensive backs, but his speed, route tempo and downfield ball skills are the ingredients of a potential NFL playmaker. With a few technical tweaks to his game, he has NFL starting ability (slot and outside) and adds value as a return man."