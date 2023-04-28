The Packers select EDGE rusher Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick

GREEN BAY — The Packers came into the 2023 NFL Draft with 11 draft picks.

With their first selection the in the post-Rodgers era, Green Bay selected Iowa redshirt sophomore EDGE rusher Lukas Van Ness with the No. 13 overall pick.

Van Ness had 13.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for a loss in 27 games.

Here's the scouting report from The Athletic draft expert Dane Brugler:

"Overall, Van Ness needs coached up with his pass-rush construction and overall pacing, but he is an ascending player and competes like a grizzly bear with his fierce power and explosive twitch. He has the upside of an impactful NFL starter with inside/outside versatility, regardless of scheme."

