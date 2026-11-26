GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The NFL played its first ever Thanksgiving Eve football game on Wednesday. Packers fans flocked to Green Bay bars and restaurants to watch the Green and Gold take on the Los Angeles Rams.



The Packers faced off against the Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The game was the first ever NFL game on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The evening before Thanksgiving is often nicknamed "Drinksgiving" or "Blackout Wednesday" because it's one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The evening before Thanksgiving is sometimes known by different names, including "Drinksgiving," and "Blackout Wednesday," because it’s usually one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.

Alcohol sales on the night before Thanksgiving are around 72% higher than a typical Wednesday, according to Toast.

This year, there’s some added excitement in Green Bay, as fans flock to local bars in Green Bay to watch the Packers face off against the Rams.

“We like to come to Green Bay when they’re at away games, and we like to come to Stadium View to watch the game," Matthew Stiffler, a Packers fan from Chicago, says.

Many fans are using the Wednesday game as a welcome addition to their Thanksgiving traditions.

“We’re die hard Packers fans, and we’re doing Friendsgiving so it’s like a whole party," Kristi Morton says.

Some fans say they are looking forward to being able to focus on the turkey and stuffing on Thursday

“The ability to put your mind into your family celebration and enjoy the guests that you’ve brought together, rather than be checked out for three hours," Ellen Hampton says.

The Packers have played on Thanksgiving the past three years, and some fans say they are going to miss the Packers Thursday game.

“I’d rather have it on Thanksgiving, it’s like part of the tradition," Neil Hakkila says.

Watch the broadcast story here:

Fans enjoy first ever Thanksgiving-eve Packers game

Law enforcement agencies, including the Green Bay Police Department, are reminding people to be safe on Wednesday, and never drink and drive.

“Part of what makes this fun is we can be a part of such an open and welcoming community," Stiffler says.