Family of Bellevue woman pulled from river raising money for funeral costs

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — We're learning more about the woman whose body was pulled from the East River in Green Bay over the weekend.



Family and friends remember the life Ivonne Benitez.

“She was the sweetest girl ever," said Ivonne's sister, Karla Benitez.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help raise funds for funeral costs.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Ivonne Benitez's sister, Karla Benitez, says Ivonne was more than just a sister.

Over the phone from Milwaukee, she told me:

“She was the sweetest girl ever. Kind, gentle with her words, a great listener, an awesome best friend, loved God, and always put God first, above all."

Karla also says she’s been in constant touch with law enforcement as they continue to investigate Ivonne’s disappearance, and that her father, who I spoke with on Saturday, is trying to figure out what to do next with her body.

The family says they had been searching for 22-year-old Ivonne for more than a week.

The Green Bay Police Department says it is continuing to assisting the Brown County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Ivonne's aunt has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. If you're interested in donating, you can do so here.

Karla also had this to say about her sister.

"We know she's no longer in pain. We know God is protecting her. I know she's probably looking down on us and has a big bright smile on her face because we are now united as a family."

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that they are waiting for Ivonne’s body to come back from the medical examiner before releasing more information.