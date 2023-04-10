Fallen Officer Breindenbach served all her communities, including Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Officer Emily Breidenbach, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday in Barron County, was loved in her community and had a passion for giving back. That passion is still felt today by her Green Bay community.

Living in Green Bay for a number of years, Officer Breidenbach attended school at UW-Green Bay where she earned her bachelor's degree in 2013.

While living in Green Bay, Breidenbach worked as an asset protection and operations manager at Cabella's in 2018. It was there that she connected with Courage Incorporated, a non-profit focused on helping people with physical disabilities participate in outdoor activities.

Erik Conradson, founder and executive director of Courage Incorporated, said Emily had a heart of gold and was someone who was never without a smile.

"She was the real deal. I'm lucky enough to be one of the people who really knew who she was," Conradon said. "She was just willing to help immediately."

Officer Breidenbach played an integral roll in obtaining a grant for new merchandise to expand Courage Incorporated but Conradson said Emily never sought credit for her role.

"With Emily's backing we were able to get a grant for several thousand dollars worth of new merchandise to help expand our program offerings and propel us forward as an organization," Conradson said. "It wasn't a show. It wasn't something she was seeking credit for. It was just her genuine personality. She was somebody whether there was a camera around or not she would be the one doing the right thing."

Officer Emily Breindenbach made a difference in all the communities she served.

"She knew she could make a difference and she did it for the right reason...so it's a tough loss," Conradon said. "Not just for us, for our whole community, our whole state, for the people who serve in her profession, it's a big loss."