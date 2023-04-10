Governor identifies Wisconsin officers killed in shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has identified the two Wisconsin police officers who were killed in a shootout.

Evers identified the officers in a tweet Monday as Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department. The governor offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangement have been made.

I will sign Executive Orders lowering the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to half-staff across the state in honor of Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel once funeral arrangements have been announced as we continue to keep these officers and their families in our hearts and prayers. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 10, 2023

According to the Justice Department, the officers conducted a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Cameron that ended in an exchange of gunfire with an individual. Both officers were pronounced at the scene. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) identifed the suspect as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry. Following the shooting, Perry was brought to a hospital where he later died.

Cameron is a village of 1,700 people in northwestern Wisconsin. Chetek is a city of about 2,200 people roughly 9 miles (14 kilometers) southeast of Cameron.

Officer Breidenbach had five years of law enforcement service and began her career with Stoughton Police Department in Dane County. She has been with the Chetek Police Department for approximately four years. She was also the handler for the police department's therapy dog, K-9 Officer Grizz.

Officer Scheel had approximately one year of law enforcement service. He graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December of 2022. Officer Scheel also served six years as a member of the Army National Guard.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and is being assisted by numerous local and state law enforcement agencies. Reports will be turned over to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation is concluded.

A memorial started to grow on Sunday outside the Chetek Police Department, Dozens of people showed up with flowers, candles, and stuffed animals to honor Officer Breidenbach. Down the road in Cameron, another memorial was taking shape to honor Officer Scheel.