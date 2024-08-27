'Everyone was screaming', Jordan Love visits Green Bay West to announce new initiative

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Packers QB Jordan Love visits Green Bay West High School and announces a new initiative.



Video shows Love being greeted by the Green Bay West football team just before the team's practice.



The initiative, 10ve for Cleats, is run through his Hands of Love foundation.



For every touchdown scored by Love (Throwing or rushing), a Wisconsin youth sports team will receive new cleats.



"I'm very blessed to see him, very excited, very cool, very fun experience," Dakota Montez, Green Bay West High School senior, said.

It's not everyday a superstar quarterback visits a local high school. For Montez and his teammates, today was that day.

"Everyone was screaming, excited," Montez said. "We were hype."

Love arrived just before the football team started practice — Giving words of advice to players and announcing a new initiative through his Hands of Love foundation.

"I think all kids should be able to play sports and I'm very passionate about sports and football," Love said. "Regardless of the situations everyone might have or things people might be going through, you never know who needs a little extra help on your team."

It's called 10ve for Cleats, pronounced Love for Cleats, and the rules are simple:

For every touchdown Love scores (passing or rushing), a youth sports team in Wisconsin will receive new cleats.

"Being in-person, I think, is a big thing for these kids because I think it hits home a little bit harder," Football head coach, Drew Brusoe, said.

Although the visit was brief, Coach Brusoe said it was valuable.

"The message he wanted me to relay to the team was take it one play at a time, understand that you can't really think too much, almost pump yourself up, that internal motivation factor," Brusoe said.

Love also emphasized the importance of mental health.

"You never really know what some of your teammates might be going through, if there's other struggles that they're going up through in life that they kind of got to put to the back when they come to practice and school every day. So, mental health is a big aspect of, you know, my foundation and what we're trying to do in the future."

When asked if the initiative will help his play on the field, Love said he's now on a mission to score more touchdowns than last year.