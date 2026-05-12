Evers and GOP leaders call for $300 reimbursement checks and extra school funding

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Governor Tony Evers and GOP leaders announced a plan this week that includes $300 reimbursement checks to individual Wisconsinites, funds K-12 schools with $600 million, and cuts taxes on tips and overtime.



If approved by the House and Senate, the plan would use state surplus money.

Gov. Evers toured Seymour Middle and High Schools to promote the plan.

Some governor candidates have critiqued the plan.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Seymour Middle School teacher Sandi Delvaux spoke with her students about HOPE, a student-led organization to address mental health in schools.

“I was super proud of our students because what they said was so genuine,” Delvaux said.

Sitting in on the discussion was Gov. Evers.

“Whatever you can do to make sure schools are appropriately funded,” Evers said.

This week, Gov. Evers announced a deal that includes

$600 million for K-12 schools and 50% reimbursement for special education

“This isn’t going to change everything in schools, but I can tell you this is a big step forward,” he said.

The plan also includes cutting taxes on tips and overtime and issuing direct reimbursement checks of up to $600.

“These moneys will offset some of the increased expenses you’ve had this year,” Rep. Jerry O’Connor (R-Fond du Lac), said at a press conference for the plan.

Gov. Evers worked alongside republican leaders on the plan, some of whom spoke about the bipartisan effort in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“Getting this done at this time is really a big deal,” Rep. Dave Murphy (R-Hortonville) said. “It’s really important that we were able to, as a republican legislature, come together with Gov. Evers and create this legislation.”

The plan still needs House and Senate approval.

Senate Democrat Leader, Dianne Hesselbein, who is also running for governor, critiques the plan.

She said in a statement:

“From my perspective, there is no deal: Three men who will not be in elected office next year have come up with this proposal, which Senate Democrats will be reviewing. Any proposal must pass both houses of the legislature, and no one knows if Republicans have the votes to pass it. Senate Democrats will have more to say once we have seen the full details of this expensive proposal and have gotten some clarifying information on revenue projections in this time of significant economic uncertainty and upheaval.”

