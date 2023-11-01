'Enjoy Halloween safely', an inside look into Halloween police patrols on offenders

Video shows an exclusive trip with local law enforcement during compliance checks of registered sex offenders during trick-or-treating hours.



Offenders must follow Halloween restrictions such as not passing out candy, decorating or wearing costumes.



Green Bay Police and Department of Corrections (DOC) made unannounced house visits to offenders one hour before and one hour after trick-or-treating hours.

Local law enforcement is keeping the community safe in holding registered sex offenders accountable during trick-or-treating hours.

Green Bay Police teamed up with the Department of Corrections (DOC) in making unannounced house visits to offenders to make sure they are following Halloween restrictions.

"Trick-or-treating, Halloween activities are always a fun and exciting time for children," Alyssa Liebergen, Department of Corrections field supervisor, said. "Our role at the Department of Corrections is to make sure that children are able to go out and enjoy Halloween safely."

I met up with Liebergen at the Community Policing Center at Joannes Park about the compliance checks on registered sex offenders.

"Here in Brown county we have 685 registrants who are out in the community," Liebergen said. "285 of those are on active supervision."

Green Bay police officers met up with DOC agents at the center at 3 p.m. and immediately left to start Halloween patrols.

I was assigned to follow Green Bay police officer Kamra Allen and Jessica Haines of the DOC.

We requested to talk to an officer or agent about the process of the checks and how many houses they typically visit.

Officers were instructed not to talk on camera and no agents wanted to appear on camera.

One DOC agent said this year called for an increase in unannounced house checks — Ranging from 12 to 14 houses per neighborhood.

Registered offenders cannot participate in any Halloween activities which include trick-or-treating, passing out candy, decorating or wearing costumes.

Liebergen said they also must be in their homes one hour before and one hour after trick-or-treating hours.

A Green Bay police officer confirmed that if offenders are caught violating the rules, they could be arrested immediately.

I followed Officer Allen and Haines' route for more than 2 hours. I was not allowed to film which house they went to nor the offenders they visited.

This Halloween partnership has been going on for 15 years and it's the only holiday they do this for.

You can access the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry here.

If you see any possible violations you are advised to call: (877)-234-0085.