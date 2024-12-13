'Engaged' and 'curious' middle school students 'adopt' cow from Kewaunee farm

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Discover Dairy's Adopt a Cow program allows students to see what its like to be a dairy farmer. NBC 26 spoke with a teacher and a farmer about why they got into the program this year.



The Adopt a Cow program is free to join

It's not just for schools; community groups and homeschooled students can participate as well

Karrina DePas' middle school class hopes to take a trip to Kewaunee to meet their adopted cow in person

Registration is open from May through September

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are searching for another dairy farmer in the northern part of the state to be able to serve the growing number of people in the Adopt a Cow program

This year, Tasha Schleis is trying something new. She's letting people across the state "adopt," three of her calves.

"Being a dairy farmer willing to let people see hey, this is what we do day to day... I feel is very important," Schleis said. "As a mom, I like to know where my food comes from. I like to know that the animals that are producing my food are well cared for."

Each month, Schleis shares updates on her calves' growth and care to students and community groups.

The calf adopted by Karrina DePas' students at Washington Middle School in Green Bay is named Night.

It's the science teacher's first time adopting a cow with her class.

"It was kind of a no-brainer, because I feel like we see cows everywhere," DePas said. "But, a lot of the times we don't really think about their contribution. Especially to a place like Wisconsin."

The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin say 55,000 students have adopted a cow this year, 15,000 more than last year.

"This year we're up to 60 percent of students in urban settings, so we're seeing a huge growth on that side and [being] able to expose those kids to agriculture and especially dairy farming," Erika Schade, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin's community and schools manager, said.

"I was most surprised at how many students are actually engaged in this all," DePas said. "They are so curious in even just the little things."

Schleis hopes this helps open young people's eyes to the opportunities farming can provide.

"It might not be directly farming, but in other ways that you can be involved in not just the dairy industry, but agriculture as a whole," Schleis said.