Enforcement making the difference: More than $34k spent to curb reckless downtown driving

"I lived here since 2009, so I've seen a lot of changes down here," Green Bay resident, Rose Mack, said.

Mack said she's seen a stark increase in reckless and loud driving over the past half-decade.

"It's part of living downtown, but also there's a line where you're respectful of timelines and quiet hours as well," Mack said.

Green Bay police commander Kevin Warych said it's an issue that's received major attention. He said the majority of calls his department receives revolve around disruptive driving.

"We heard from the community, we listened to the community and we acted on it," Warych said.

Last week, District 9 alderperson Brian Johnson praised police on Facebook — calling the reckless driving "excessive" and "unacceptable".

"The disruption and the fear and anxiety that these reckless drivers are doing, we developed some deployment to address this, which came to that cost that Alder Johnson reported out on," Warych said.

$34,123.96 of overtime pay, police say, was spent through city funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a Covid-relief bill passed in 2021.

Police said local feedback suggests the enforcement is working, as increased patrol continues.

Last year, Ashley McDermid, the manager at the Heights Pub & Parlor in downtown Green Bay, described the driving as "nerve-wracking." Now, she says she's noticed a slight dip on N Washington St.

"It's always going to be there a little bit," McDermid said. "I also think with that new development going across the street, that's going to be a huge help. There's not like a gathering area for them with the parking lot being gone."

City documents show the overtime pay on reckless driving dangerous driving isn't as substantial as in other areas such as the money spent on what's called "Packers overtime pay", but commander Warych said responding to community concerns on driving remains a priority.

"This is all avoidable and if we can work together as a community, everybody involved, the problem will slowly go away," Warych said.

People in downtown Green Bay say time will continue to tell if more investment leads to a decrease in disruptive driving.

Commander Warych says police are prepared to dedicate more resources to the issue in the warmer months.