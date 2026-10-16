GREEN BAY (NBC26) — As the Brewers beat the Dodgers and secured their spot in the world series, Brewers fans in Green Bay cheered, hugged and cried.



Fans came to Cropsey's Bar to watch the Brewers game on Thursday

The last time the Brewers went to the World Series was 1982.

The Brewers beat the Dodgers in four games.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Cropsey’s on State is full of Wisconsin pride– posters, signs and flags line the walls of the bar on State Street.

"Cropsey's is my favorite because it's always such a good crowd, and the bartenders are amazing, so I never have a bad time when I'm here," brewers fan Alex Lamberg said.

Watch the story here:

"Emotionally unbelievable" Green Bay fans celebrate Brewers win

Fans and regulars had their eyes glued to the screen Thursday night, waiting for the unforgettable moment when the Brewers won and secured their spot in the World Series.

“I’m ecstatic, I had tears, this is the second time I’ve gotten to see them go to the world series, and this is just awesome," Brewers fan Marvin Farmer Jr. said.

The last time the Brewers made it to the world series was 44 years ago.

“I grew up a Brewer’s fan, and I went to the 82 World Series," Brewers fan Jeff Hayward said. " It was awesome."

Overall, Thursday was a moment that showed Green Bay’s pride in their team.

“Just seeing such an underrated team going to the world series to potentially win it," Brewers fan Jeremy Seefeldt said. "I mean we have such great players... so it’s cool to see.”

