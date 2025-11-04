Embattled Green Bay coach to give community update Tuesday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The wife and other representatives of embattled Green Bay East football coach Niko Sila are expected to give an update on his situation Tuesday night at Joannes Park.

Representatives close to Sila tell NBC26 his wife, Chelci, and Stephanie Ortiz, an ally of Sila's, will make an announcement regarding the coach's decision.

A Facebook group called Black Lives United - Green Bay, also shared a post on social media saying the event will start at 6:00 p.m.

Last Thursday, administrators at the Green Bay Area Public School district gave Sila seven days to resign. If he does not resign, the district said it will recommend to the school board Sila be fired.

Ortiz, who was in the room with Sila when the district gave him the news, told NBC26 last week her "biggest frustration" in communication with the district has been the administration's alleged inattention to the outcry from the community.

"The message that the district is sending right now is 'We don't care about our students,'" Ortiz claimed in an interview with Green Bay neighborhood reporter Jessica Goska.

Ortiz said dozens of allegations against Sila include themes of undermining school staff and administration, violations of professional policy when interacting with students—and, most recently, during the investigation—violating a no-contact order with East High students.

The school district has said there are more.

In part, the district has said: "Mr. Sila and his representatives have shared with the media an incomplete accounting of the allegations."

The district cannot legally comment on its findings at this time, but said a full report of Sila's violations will be made available at a later date.