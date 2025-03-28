Elon Musk to visit Green Bay on Sunday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Elon Musk will hold a town hall event Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Green Bay, according to his political action committee's website.

The website did not give an exact location, but allows people to request a ticket to the event. A text blast about the event says the town hall will "discuss the future of America."

The listing on the website says: "Entrance is limited to those who have signed the petition in opposition to activist judges."

The DOGE leader and Tesla CEO has recently made national headlines for his efforts campaigning for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel.

The listing does not mention the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.