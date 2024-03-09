Elijah Vue volunteer search efforts expand to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Volunteers have begun searching trails and wooded areas around Green Bay for Elijah Vue. It's been nearly three weeks since the three-year-old was reported missing.



Volunteers gathered on the campus of UW-Green Bay before being dispatched to a search area.

Green Bay Police have advised searchers to stay away from UW-Green Bay's campus.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

UW-Green Bay was the staging area for Elijah Vue search volunteers to come together. Leaders charted out three areas of focus: Baird Creek Greenway, Christa McAuliffe Park, and Danz Park.

Cassie Renkas says this is the first search she’s taken part in, but still decided to lead the efforts.

“Honestly, I was put in the group chat but I was following the [search efforts] and everything," Renkas said. "I am from Two Rivers originally, so this is very close to me and it’s something that I just want to be a part of anyway I can.”

Renkas helped assign more than 50 volunteers to search areas, including Jerry Haegele and his group of family and friends. Haegele, who says he has a three-year-old son at home, says this hits close to home.

“I guess it’s just shocking and heartbreaking to see that there is a missing three-year-old kid out there," Haegele.

While she knows Green Bay is far from Manitowoc, Renkas believes this should not change the amount of effort people are putting into the search.

“Anywhere and everywhere,,I mean anywhere we can search is where we should search," Renkas said. "Every city should be searching at this point. He could be anywhere.”

Green Bay Police are aware of the search efforts and have advised volunteers to stay near the trails and off of UWGB's campus.