ELECTION: Three incumbents survive Green Bay city council primary

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The 2024 City Council Primary election featured candidates for District 4, District 6, District 10 and District 11. After the final results here is who will face off on election day on April 2.



District 4: Bill Galvin (I) vs. Jon Shelton

Bill Galvin (I) vs. Jon Shelton District 6: Steven Campbell (I) vs. Joey Prestley

Steven Campbell (I) vs. Joey Prestley District 10: Jeff Osborne vs. Ben Delie

Jeff Osborne vs. Ben Delie District 11: Melinda Eck (I) vs. Michael Poradek

This year's city council primary election featured four districts up for grabs with three out of the four included an incumbent -- Bill Galvin (District 4), Steve Campbell (District 6) and Melinda Eck (District 11).

After speaking with a variety of candidates, some of the main points of emphasis include public safety, infrastructure and economic growth.

At the final count, the three incumbent's move on and are joined by Poradek, Delie, Osborne, Prestley and Shelton.

I met up with incumbent Eck at Burkel's One Block Over. That's where she, Steve Campbell and Jeff Osborne awaited the results.

"I think that I have my record now that I can stand on and I can encourage people to look at my record and know that I have been out there fighting for the residents of District 11," Eck said.

"Over the years of business I know a lot of people and I really kind of know the temperature what people really want," Campbell said. "The people are just the fuel that on, I mean this is what I do every day.

Across the variety of candidates that I spoke with, the general theme is to continue to encourage voter participation for local elections.