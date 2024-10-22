Early voting begins Tuesday: Find out polling information, preferred voting methods

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Early voting opens Tuesday as the November election is two weeks away.



Early in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday morning for many municipalities across the region.



Many polling places will open starting at either 7:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.



Polling hours and venues will change in the coming weeks.



Click here to find info on polling places and additional voter information.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The November election is approaching fast and Tuesday marks day one of early voting in person by absentee ballot across the region.

Facilities throughout local municipalities will be open for most of the day.

At Green Bay's City Hall, voting hours will run from 8 a.m. To 5 p.m. everyday till this Friday.

Other Green Bay locations such as Johnsonville Tailgate and St. Bernard's will be open for voting on Oct. 29.

De Pere, Allouez, Ashwaubenon and Hobart all have voting hours starting at 7:30 a.m.

In Appleton, voting this week will run through Friday and start at 8 a.m.

Hours will change after this week throughout the region.

As voters gear up for the election season, some say they prefer the absentee voting method, while others still favor voting in person.

Video shows what some people are saying about their voting preference and how much trust they have in the overall process.

Click here to find your nearby polling place and other voting information.