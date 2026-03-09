Drivers continue to feel gas hike

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Thao Lee lives in Pulaski. Like most Americans, he's watching gas go up at the pump. As an Uber driver, he's especially interested.

"When I saw it first I said wow," said Lee referring to when he saw the price at the gas pump.

"I would say I have to pay more than I expect and I did not earn as much as I was supposed to."

He says he's had to fill up with gas more frequently to avoid rising costs.

"There's a big gap. Now you have to fill up more and you have to pay more and the pay is still the same. This is everything. Even going from home to work is also calculated into that too," said Lee.

It's not just individual drivers dealing with the hike.

Green Bay's Public Works Department tells NBC 26 it has begun to plan for sustained price increases at the pump.

Operations Director Chris Pirlot says they're operating businesses as usual, but already preparing in case prices continue to climb.

"Up until today, we weren't overly concerned about it but now today is kind of in my opinion, a tipping point that we're going to have to start evaluating and taking a look at if this then that, contingency plans," said Pirlot.

Lee also said he's had to increase the number of rides he provides to increase his profit margin, although at the same time it also eats into his gas tank which continues to be more expensive to fill.