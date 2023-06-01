Driver killed in crash at Ray Nitschke Bridge identified

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department has released the identity of the female driver who was killed in a crash at the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridgelast month.

Police released Randi Van Lanen, 39, of Green Bay died after her car left the roadway and ended in the Fox River on Saturday, May 6.

The Brown County Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death as drowning.

Van Lanen was the only occupant in the vehicle.

An investigation into the crash remains active and pending further medical testing.

Additional details have not been released.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-223803. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).