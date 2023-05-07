Breaking: Car drove off a Green Bay bridge into the Fox River

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Around 7:00 p.m. tonight Green Bay Police were sent to the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for reports of a car in the Fox River.

According to police, the car was going eastbound on Dousman St. when it drove off the road and into the river.

Police said they did not see anybody exit the vehicle after it went in the water.

“We have not located the vehicle yet, but our boats are still in the water,” said Captain Jeff Brester, Green Bay Police Department.

The road and bridge will be closed until further notice tonight. Police suggest using the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge as an alternate route.

“Once we locate the vehicle, we have our dive team standing by, they’ll go into the water, search the vehicle, recover anyone that is within the vehicle,” said Captain Brester. “If it does start lightning out, we’re going to pull our divers from the river, then we’ll continue in the morning. If that would happen, we’ll keep the road closed all night long just to preserve the scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.