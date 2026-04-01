Driver in Green Bay bus crash bound over for trial

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The man behind the wheel of a tour bus that sped through a Green Bay intersection, crashed and injured dozens was bound over for trial Wednesday.

Ghebry Figueroa, 37, was charged last week with two felony counts of operating a vehicle with a revoked license and causing great bodily harm following the crash.

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Brown County Court Commissioner Allison Ritchie found enough probable cause to move the case forward, and Figueroa was bound over for trial.

According to a criminal complaint, Figueroa told officers his brakes failed as he came down the exit ramp from I-43 to Webster Avenue.

Prosecutors say he was driving the bus without a license when it crashed. A representative for the Illinois Secretary of State's office confirmed Figueroa has not had a valid driver's license or commercial driver's license in nine years. Both licenses were revoked in 2017, making it illegal for him to drive any vehicle.

Figueroa is due back in court April 27.

