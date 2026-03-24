Bus driver charged with 2 felonies following crash that injured 41

UPDATE: According to Green Bay police, the number of injuries from the bus crash has increased to 41.

The man behind the wheel of a tour bus that sped through a Green Bay intersection, crashed, and injured dozens, was formally charged with two felonies Tuesday afternoon.

Ghebry Figueroa, 37, was charged with operating a vehicle with a revoked license and causing great bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint, Figueroa told officers that his brakes failed as he came down the exit ramp from I-43 to Webster Avenue.

Figueroa made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Brown County court. His bond was set at $5,000.

During the hearing, the prosecuting attorney said Figueroa has a lengthy record of traffic-related offenses in Illinois, including driving under the influence.

She added that Figueroa has a statewide warrant out of Texas for vehicular burglary.

One of the injured passengers on the bus appeared via zoom from a hospital bed. She told the judge that Figueroa had "messed up her life."

Figueroa is scheduled to be back in court on April 1.

