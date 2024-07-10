'Dreams for my son are shattered,' Victim's mother speaks as Sotelo ordered prison time

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — 17-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following another teen's overdose death.



Video shows Maylia Sotelo appearing in court for her sentencing.



Sotelo was found guilty of selling drugs that eventually led to the death of a teen.



Sotelo was found having 775 fentanyl pills in which 60% were lethal doses.



Sotelo will serve 10 years in prison and 10 years under extended supervision.

In May, Maylia Sotelo pleaded no contest to several charges including first degree reckless homicide.

Sotelo was charged in connection to the death of an 18-year-old De Pere man in December 2022.

Prosecutors say he overdosed on fentanyl-laced Percocet and that Sotelo was found with 775 fentanyl pills, which 60% of them were lethal doses.

Prior to sentencing, the victim's mother spoke about her son.

"Dreams for my son are shattered," she said. "I will never see Jack graduate high school or college, I will never see him marry or have children of his own and I will never see him mature and grow into the man I believed he could've been."

The defense requested five years of prison plus 10 years of extended supervision.

Prosecutors requested 10 years of prison and 10 years of extended supervision, citing Sotelo's actions of putting "many young people in danger."

Sotelo also spoke prior to sentencing.

"I'm speaking today to ensure you that I'll do everything and anything to change not only for me and my family, but for our community," Sotelo said.

Evidence also showed pictures of Sotelo with a large sum of money and pictures of her with guns.

The judge said those photos along with the large amount of drugs made it almost certain that someone's life would be taken.