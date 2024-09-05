Dreams coming true: Historic Packers building making new history with Latin flavor

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Originally home to the Green Bay Packers offices, is now a new restaurant implementing its own history consisting of Latin flavor.

Video shows an inside look of Latin Flavor — the city's newest Latin fusion restaurant in the downtown area.



Owners Leanna Rodriguez and Arturo Andrade say their goal is to bring together traditional Mexican, Dominican and other popular Latino dishes.



The restaurant hosted its official launch Thursday with city officials and members of the Latin Chamber of Commerce in attendance.



Learn more about how Rodriguez and Andrade's passion for cooking is moving business forward and making dreams come true.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a special day for Leanna Rodriguez and Arturo Andrade.

They come from different backgrounds but on the same mission: Open Latin Flavor.

Translated in English:

"We want to experiment with new flavors and new dishes from different Hispanic countries," Andrade said.

Latin Flavor, located in downtown Green Bay is all about Latin fusion — Bringing traditional Mexican and Dominican cuisine under one historic roof

"It's a historic building, I feel excited," Rodriguez said. "Because here was the Packers office and they are important here than (anywhere else)."

Formerly the Green Bay Packers office building occupied by Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi, now immerses customers into a new world of flavor.

Video show us getting a sneak peek inside the restaurant, hours before the ribbon cutting that both say was several months in the making.

Staff from Downtown Green Bay Inc. were in attendance along with members of the Latin Chamber of Commerce — Traveling all the way from Madison to celebrate the big moment.

"The main thing that we do for the community, Latinos especially, is launch the business, support the business, teach the business," Latin Chamber of Commerce CEO, Jorge Antezana, said. "We like to build strong businesses for the Latino community."

Arturo and Leanna have been in the restaurant business for years

Now located in downtown Green Bay, they say their passion for cooking has taken them a long way from their home countries

Translated in English:

"What's next now is we have to continue dreaming," Rodriguez said. "Our dreams have come true, we are truly happy that us as Latinos can achieve something like this in Green Bay."

Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and they are looking to hire more staff members.