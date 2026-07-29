Downtown Green Bay welcomes new 8-story development

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new eight-story mixed-use development in downtown Green Bay celebrated its grand opening Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at 215 N. Adams St.

NOVA, built by New Land Enterprises at the corner of Cherry and Adams streets, features 269 residential units on the former Adams Street Lot site.

Construction on the development began in December 2024.

Mayor Eric Genrich said he personally reached out to developers to pitch bringing high-quality multifamily housing to the "heart of Green Bay."