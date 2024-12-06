'It's happening, it's starting!'; New Green Bay apartments officially break ground downtown

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Construction began Thursday morning on an eight-story, 268-apartment mixed-use building in the heart of Green Bay.

"This is obviously a big development for us,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “Just thrilled that we are here today. It's been a long journey."

Genrich says the NOVA apartments, at the corner of Cherry and Adams streets, will provide much needed housing and add life to what he calls the central business and central social district .

"This is a really important piece of that,” he said. “To add more people to our downtown, more activity, more dynamism. That is exactly what we're about."

The towering development will be built by New Land Enterprises.

Managing Director Tim Gohkman says the company's relationship with Green Bay actually started on X, with Genrich sending Gohkman a message in 2023.

"This is hands down the best team, the best city that we have ever worked with,” said Gohkman.

Spanning the entirety of what used to be Adams Street Lot, the new complex will even house a swimming pool.

Sarah Bootz, operations manager at Glas Coffeehouse next door, says she's thrilled.

"It's happening, it's starting,” Bootz said. "It's just exciting to see a new development and potentially more people coming to our community across the street."

