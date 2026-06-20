GREEN BAY (NBC26) — For years, LGBTQ activists have been trying to put together a Downtown Green Bay Pride event. This year, it's happening for the first time.



The First Annual Green Bay Pride event is outside City Hall on Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m.

There will be live performances, music, food trucks and family friendly activities.

Last year, the Brown County N.E.W Pride Festival was canceled due to an "increasingly charged political climate."

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story edited for web)

“As the third largest city in this state, Green Bay also deserves to be red, orange, yellow, blue and purple," Tarl Knight, president of Green Bay Pride, says.

On Friday, Knight changed the marquee at his theater downtown– The Tarlton Theater– to promote Saturday's Green Bay Pride event.

"Lead the charge so that Green Bay knows we can be very proud here too," he says.

Knight chose to step up last year after the Brown County N.E.W Pride Alive Festival was postponed because of a quote, “ increasingly charged political climate.”

Knight says the cancellation was devastating.

“People lost the opportunity to celebrate with each other," he says. "It felt like, for a little while, that silence and darkness won out.”

Knight says while he feels the political climate hasn't changed since last year, it's still important to host the event.

“I feel like it’s taken some time for green bay leaders to step up with the kind of bravery that it takes to be visible in this way," he says. "Making sure that when we’re under political threat or social pressures, we respond with even more vibrancy, and even more pride and celebration."

Watch the broadcast story here:

Downtown Green Bay to host first ever Pride Month event

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. outside of the Green Bay City Hall.

“It’s going to be all up and down this street, a block party at the corner of Jefferson and Cherry," Joey Prestley, an organizer for Green Bay Pride and a Green Bay City Councilor, says.

There will be music, family friendly activities, food and speeches from local leaders, including Mayor Eric Genrich.

“If you are a queer person, you have representation on city council, county board, and state assembly," Prestley says. "All these levels of government, you have queer people themselves, or people who are really supporting you.”

