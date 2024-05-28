Diverse businesses hoping to work with Packers as vendors for 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — For these business owners, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.



Hundreds of business owners gathered at Lambeau Field for a workshop held by the Packers

The joint effort between the Packers and the NFL aims to promote equitable and inclusive opportunities for businesses

The clock is ticking closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, but not just for the Packers.

11 months out, the Packers organization is preparing for far more than the players through a workshop helping diverse businesses learn how to apply to be vendors at the draft.

William Green is president of Fox City Flix in Neenah.

He says as a business owner and a person of color, it means all that much more.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us diverse businesses to come in and learn on the ground and also to ask questions on how we can help the state of Wisconsin go from good to great," he says, praising the efforts of the Packers to include businesses like his.

It's part of a bigger driving force in the league: the NFL Supplier Diversity Program. It was created to help local, diverse businesses work with the NFL.

“It was the community that inspired us to come out and spread the magic of movies," Green continues. "Now we are here, in the atrium, learning about how we can grow our business and even more.”

This opportunity with the Packers, he says, has only made him want to work even harder.

For all of his customers.

“We don’t stop with just the draft. Our goal is to be perfect and meet the goals of our customers before, during, and after the draft.”

The Packers say the program for the 2025 NFL Draft is expected to have more information and registration information available in June.