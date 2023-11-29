Diocese of Green Bay bishop responds to controversial Satanic Temple tree

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Diocese of Green Bay Bishop David Ricken is responding to a controversial tree being displayed at the National Railroad Museum's Festival of Trees.

As we've reported, the tree is from the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin.

“Allowing a traditional understanding of Christmas to be usurped and desecrated by an organization/cult is divisive during a time of the year that we come together in unity as a community. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ," Ricken said in a news release. “Displaying a Christmas tree with bright red lights, inverted crosses, pentagrams and other satanic symbolism, with a snake wrapped around the tree where our savior belongs, is not something families and children should be exposed to at any time, but most especially during this Christmas season. The tree is offensive and harms the unity and joy that the Christmas season brings."

We reached out to National Railroad Museum management for comment.

CEO Jacqueline Frank previously said since the tree doesn't promote hate, violence or drug use, it is within the guidelines of being on display.