Dangerous water levels keep Port of Green Bay closed

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Port of Green Bay will remain closed at least until May 15 due to unsafe conditions caused by high water levels, which make it unsafe for ships to dock.

Last week, the Port of Green Bay urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to slow water releases from Lake Winnebago after dam gates were opened to help with flooding.

According to Brown County Deputy Executive Jeff Flynt, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a special meeting on Wednesday to review options to enable safe navigation in Green Bay, but based on current modeling, even the best option would only allow the Port to open on May 15 at the earliest.

According to the port, ships are being diverted to other ports, with cargo trucked back to Green Bay — a costly detour, officials warn, that could hurt the region’s economy.

Officials at the port say this could not happen at a worse time, as stockpiles of goods are typically low in the spring and need replenishing.