Port of Green Bay pushes for action to let ships dock

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Port of Green Bay is urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to slow water releases from Lake Winnebago so ships can safely dock on the Fox River.

According to the Port of Green Bay, heavy rains in the Fox-Wolf watershed have led the Army Corps to open dam gates, creating strong currents that port officials say make navigation unsafe.

Ships are being diverted to other ports, with cargo trucked back to Green Bay — a costly detour officials warn could hurt the region’s economy.

Port leaders want the Army Corps to reduce outflows at the Neenah and Menasha dams for part of each week to create a safe docking window.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said he has contacted federal lawmakers and the Army Corps to push for solutions.