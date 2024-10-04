Court sentences Brunette in connection to Ashwaubenon homicide of 23-year-old man

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — 22-year-old Keilana Brunette was back in court Friday, this time for her sentencing in connection to the murder of Braxton Phillips.



Video shows Keilana Brunette appearing in court for her sentencing hearing.



Brunette was charged with multiple felony charges involving harboring and aiding a felon.



Brunette is one of two suspects in the murder case of 23-year-old Braxton Phillips.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After 90 minutes in court, the judge handing down the sentence

"It is going to be a long prison sentence, I do believe that's necessary today," the judge said.

Brunette received six years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision and five years of probation.

Brunette pleaded no contest in April to multiple counts of aiding and harboring a felon and obstructing an officer in connection to the death of 23-year-old Braxon Phillips in March 2023.

Last month, the other person charged in relation to the killing, Prez Wade, pled guilty to first degree reckless homicide.

Court documents show Wade told police he shot Braxton on accident.

Investigators say Brunette picked up wade from the scene and helped destroy evidence.

Police say she also gave them false information.

Prior to the sentence being handed down, Brunette had her chance to speak in court.

"Braxton was a good person, friend, brother, son and so much more," Brunette said. "I just want you all to know how remorseful I am and that I am truly sorry."

With Brunette's sentencing, attention shifts back to Prez Wade whose sentencing hearing is in November.