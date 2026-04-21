County commission aims to solve 911 dispatcher shortages

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — County Executive, Troy Streckenbach, is directing staff to create a 911 Study Commission; the goal is to address retention and recruitment issues at the Brown County 911 Dispatch Center.



Past reporting found 911 dispatchers speaking up about being overworked and under paid.

The new commission will include past law enforcement officers and current and former Brown County Board Supervisors.

The commission is expected to be operating within weeks.



On Tuesday, the newly elected members of the Brown County Board of Supervisors were sworn in.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach spoke to the new supervisors about the importance of working together.

“I look forward to working with every one of you,” he said. “Teamwork is crucial for us to be successful as a county.”

Last week, Streckenbach directed staff to create a 911 Study Commission.

“Ensuring we can continue to recruit and retain qualified 911 professionals is essential, and this commission will help guide that effort,” he said in the press release.

As of April 2, new employees qualified for a $6,000 sign-on-bonus. Streckenbach also directed staff to create a one-time “retention bonus” of up to $3,500 for each year a dispatcher has worked.

“In addition to that there will be an independent group that will come in and listen and ask questions of each of our team members,” Chancy Huntzinger, director of public safety communications, said.

Huntzinger said the 911 center is excited about the study commission.

“This gives an opportunity for each of our team members to bring up any concerns or any ideas,” she said. “It is just allowing for more communication and make sure that everyone feels heard.”

She said it has been difficult to recruit and retain staff at the center.

“This is a high skill, high pressure, high stress profession,” she said. “We're facing what several 911 centers are facing across the country."