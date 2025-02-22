'Cornerstone of the downtown': Walking through the history of the Meyer Theatre

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Established on Valentine's Day 1930, rhe Meyer Theatre has become a place many in Green Bay have grown to love. Throughout it's rollercoaster history, it still remains a historic treasure in Green Bay.



February 2025 marks 95 years of the Meyer Theatre, located in Green Bay's downtown



The theatre was first called the Fox Theatre, owned by William Fox



After a rollercoaster journey throughout the 20th century, the theatre gained new life as the Meyer Theatre in 2002



Video shows a classic instrument still intact and ready for use — one of only 30 left in the world

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's a big cornerstone of the downtown community," Matt Goebel, Meyer Theatre general manager, said. "It's been a blessing to be here for 20 years."

Video shows Goebel taking NBC 26's Andrew Amouzou through the historic Green Bay landmark, which opened on Valentine's Day 1930 as the Fox Theatre.

"It sort of stands the test of time," Goebel said.

According to Theatre records, Theatre owner William Fox went bankrupt during the Great Depression. It was sold and renamed as the Bay Theatre.

In 1978, it was sold again and turned into a movie theatre.

"People that are still around in Green Bay remember it as the Bay 3. It was actually two theaters downstairs and one upstairs," Goebel said.

Financial struggles continued and Robert T. and Betty Rose Meyer helped bring life to the theatre in 1998 — establishing itself as the Robert T. Meyer Theatre in February 2002, while still preserving it's historic elements.

Video shows Goebel showing the Wurlitzer pipe organ — which has long been part of the theatre's history since silent films were presented there.

"It's one of 30 that are still left in the world," Goebel said.

"You pinch yourself when you walk in this place," Frank Hermans, owner of Let Me Be Frank Productions, said.

The group will be on-stage wrapping up it's "Anchorman: Hello Green Bay" production this weekend.

"It's just been a wonderful, wonderful experience and look at the history," Hermans said. "There's also a ghost here too."

The group has called The Meyer Theatre home for almost two decades, putting on 70 to 80 shows a year.

"It's a family and that's what The Meyer Theatre is also, is a family and that's one of the cool things about it man, and people keep coming, I love it," Hermans said.

The theatre seats 1,011 people and puts on 180 to 200 shows a year.

"To be able to see all the different shows that have come across and come through all these years has been a blessings and I've been lucky just to be able to be part of it," Goebel said.

Goebel said planning, programming and attracting a variety of audiences all play a role in finding ways to keep this historic gem running for, hopefully, he says, another 95 years.