Copper State Brewing Co. raises about $5,800 for domestic violence awareness through IPA sale

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Copper State Brewing Co. in Green Bay has sold out of the One in Four IPA to bring awareness towards domestic violence, owner Melissa Martens tells NBC 26.

Martens says the beer sales raised $5,806. All of that money is going towards the Golden House, a domestic violence program and shelter in Green Bay.

Copper State began selling the IPA in October with the goal to raise awareness towards domestic violence. The name, One in Four, correlates to a statistic that one in four women will experience domestic violence at some point in their life.

The One in Four IPA is a collaboration between breweries across the country. Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee started this effort.

Copper State was the only brewery in Green Bay that sold the One in Four IPA.

According to the One in Four website, Sabbatical Brewing Co. in Manitowoc and 3 Sheeps Brewing Company in Sheboygan also participated in the collaboration.

A total of 52 breweries across the country took part in the effort.