Copper State Brewing Co. selling special beer, donating proceeds to Green Bay domestic violence program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Many bars, pubs, and breweries have unique alcoholic beverages listed on their menus.

Copper State Brewing Co. in Green Bay is selling a specific type of beer with one goal in mind: to raise awareness towards domestic violence.

"It's really important to get the word out about these things," Copper State owner Melissa Martens said. "And it's neat that something like beer can make a difference for the community in that way."

The brewery is selling an India Pale Ale, or IPA, called One in Four.

"The statistic is that one in four women...will experience domestic violence in their lifetime," Martens said.

The One in Four IPA is a collaboration between breweries across the country.

Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee started this effort.

Martens says her business is the only brewery in Green Bay selling the beer.

"We're just trying to be a cool part of our community," Martens said. "We love that part of our job."

Copper State is selling the IPA on tap and in cans.

All proceeds raised from the beer are going to the Golden House, which is a domestic violence program and shelter in Green Bay.

"We're so appreciative to Copper State and to Third Space Brewing out of Milwaukee to do this all over the state," Golden House development director Dina Borremans said.

Borremans says 80 people died from domestic violence in Wisconsin last year. That's an increase compared to 2020 and 2019.

"We want communities to take notice and to take action," Borremans said.

Which is exactly what Copper State is doing, and Martens says customers have taken notice.

"People have had a really good response to it," Martens said. "I think they think it's a neat effort."

Martens says Copper State will continue selling the One in Four IPA until it runs out of product. As of Wednesday, she says the brewery has sold 135 six packs out of 200.

According to the One in Four website, Sabbatical Brewing Co. in Manitowoc and 3 Sheeps Brewing Company in Sheboygan are among the other breweries in the Green Bay area taking part.

A total of 52 breweries across the country are participating in the One in Four IPA collaboration.