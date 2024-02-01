Construction keeping you up? City warns of noisy overnight project

Video shows one of the larger construction sites in Green Bay near Baird and Main, which the city says is sewer construction for a river crossing



Public Works says the noise ordinance may be violated due to ongoing construction. Neighbors share mixed thoughts.



Construction work will be below the river. Video shows an up-close look at the status of the project.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

While some neighbors are ok with the work, Mariana Mendoza believes the construction might affect some neighbors.

"You can hear every single noise at night, especially when it's really quiet," Mendoza said. "Unfortunately, there are a lot of older residents here and they're going to be hearing this extravaganza that we didn't know about."

The City of Green Bay recently put out a release about sewer constructionnear Main St. and East High School football stadium.

Most of the work is taking place below the East River.

Jesse Nummelin is a local musician who lives near the construction zone.

"I stay up late anyway practicing, so not a big deal to me," Nummelin said. "Musicians are used to late nights anyway."

I was able to get a closer look into the early progress being made.

The release says the intense work could violate city noise ordinance on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The ordinance says construction work during the day, Monday through Saturday. is reasonable.

But the city told me, because the work is below the river, they can't stop what they've started until it's done and that means working at night.

Although the release was posted on the city's website and social media accounts, some neighbors say they wish there would have been other outreach.

I asked the city what's going on underground, but haven't heard back yet from Public Works on that question.